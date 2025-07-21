Society Of American Fight Directors
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Our mission
The Society of American Fight Directors promotes the art of stage combat through training, certification, and education, ensuring safety and excellence in theatrical fight choreography while fostering a community of passionate artists.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 National Stage Combat Workshop
Jul 20, 8:00 AM - Aug 8, 8:00 PM CDT
922 Tech Dr, Ruston, LA 71270, USA
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Our website
https://www.safd.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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