2026 National Stage Combat Workshop

About this event
Please select this option ONLY if you wish to pay in full at the time of registration.
This track focuses on training students in the techniques required for the SAFD Skills Proficiency Test (SPT) in Unarmed, Rapier Dagger, and Two-Handed Sword. No prior experience required!
Please select this option ONLY if you are not paying in full at time of registration. (Note: you will later need to purchase a ticket for "Actor Combatant Workshop - Tuition Remainder" in order to complete your registration.) This deposit is nonrefundable.
This track focuses on training students in the techniques required for the SAFD Skills Proficiency Test (SPT) in Unarmed, Rapier Dagger, and Two-Handed Sword. No prior experience required!
Please select this option ONLY if you have already paid the $300 nonrefundable deposit for the ACW.
This track focuses on training students in the techniques required for the SAFD Skills Proficiency Test (SPT) in Unarmed, Rapier Dagger, and Two-Handed Sword. No prior experience required!
Please select this option ONLY if you wish to pay in full at the time of registration.
This track focuses on training students in the techniques required for the Skills Proficiency Test (SPT) in Sword and Shield, Smallsword, and Knife. Students will also have the opportunity to renew their certifications in Unarmed, Rapier and Dagger, and Two-Handed Sword. In order to register for the AACW, you must hold current certifications in Unarmed and at least two other recognized weapons disciplines from the SAFD. You will be asked to provide proof of weapons status.
Please select this option ONLY if you are not paying in full at time of registration. (Note: you will later need to purchase a ticket for "Advanced Actor Combatant Workshop - Tuition Remainder" in order to complete your registration.) This deposit is nonrefundable.
This track focuses on training students in the techniques required for the Skills Proficiency Test (SPT) in Sword and Shield, Smallsword, and Knife. Students will also have the opportunity to renew their certifications in Unarmed, Rapier and Dagger, and Two-Handed Sword. In order to register for the AACW, you must hold current certifications in Unarmed and at least two other recognized weapons disciplines from the SAFD. You will be asked to provide proof of weapons status.
Please select this option ONLY if you have already paid the $300 nonrefundable deposit for the AACW.
This track focuses on training students in the techniques required for the Skills Proficiency Test (SPT) in Sword and Shield, Smallsword, and Knife. Students will also have the opportunity to renew their certifications in Unarmed, Rapier and Dagger, and Two-Handed Sword. In order to register for the AACW, you must hold current certifications in Unarmed and at least two other recognized weapons disciplines from the SAFD. You will be asked to provide proof of weapons status.
Please select this option ONLY if you wish to pay in full at the time of registration.
This track allows students to train in and perform fundamental techniques in all eight weapons disciplines recognized by the SAFD. **Please note that this is a two week workshop, with classes starting on July 20th and ending on August 1st. No prior experience required!
Please select this option ONLY if you are not paying in full at time of registration. (Note: you will later need to purchase a ticket for "Intro to Stage Combat Workshop - Tuition Remainder" in order to complete your registration.) This deposit is nonrefundable.
This track allows students to train in and perform fundamental techniques in all eight weapons disciplines recognized by the SAFD. **Please note that this is a two week workshop, with classes starting on July 20th and ending on August 1st. No prior experience required!
Please select this option ONLY if you have already paid the $300 nonrefundable deposit for the ISCW.
This track allows students to train in and perform fundamental techniques in all eight weapons disciplines recognized by the SAFD. **Please note that this is a two week workshop, with classes starting on July 20th and ending on August 1st. No prior experience required!
Participants in the ACW and the AACW should select this option if you are planning to stay on campus. This includes housing for all three weeks of the workshop, with check-in on Sunday, July 19th and check-out on Sunday, August 9th.
Participants in the ISCW should select this option if you are planning to stay on campus. This includes housing for both weeks of the workshop, with check-in on Sunday, July 19th and check-out on Sunday, August 2nd.
Please select this option if you wish to apply for a scholarship for the NSCW without making an initial deposit. The link to the scholarship applications will be email to you after checkout.
Please select this option if you have chosen to purchase an EXTRA WORKSHOP SHIRT.
Please only select this option ONLY if you are a selected candidate to the 2026 TCW.
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