2026 National Stage Combat Workshop

Please select this option ONLY if you are not paying in full at time of registration. (Note: you will later need to purchase a ticket for "Actor Combatant Workshop - Tuition Remainder" in order to complete your registration.) This deposit is nonrefundable.





This track focuses on training students in the techniques required for the SAFD Skills Proficiency Test (SPT) in Unarmed, Rapier Dagger, and Two-Handed Sword. No prior experience required!