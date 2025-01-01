Sophia Fahs Camp - LIAC UU
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Sophia Fahs Camp - LIAC UU
Our mission
Sophia Fahs Camp fosters spiritual growth and community among Unitarian Universalists through engaging programs for children and families, emphasizing inclusivity, connection, and personal exploration in a supportive environment.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Sophia Fahs Camp - LIAC Member Registration
Aug 9, 4:00 PM - Aug 15, 5:00 PM EDT
87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY 12874, USA
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Event
2026 Sophia Fahs Camp - Regional Registration
Aug 9, 4:00 PM - Aug 15, 5:00 PM EDT
87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY 12874, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Patsy & Bernie Kaplan Scholarship Fund
$2,127 of $5,000 goal
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Our website
https://liacuu.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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