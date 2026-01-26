Sophia Fahs Camp - LIAC UU

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Sophia Fahs Camp - LIAC UU

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2026 Sophia Fahs Camp - LIAC Member Registration

87 Silver Bay Rd

Silver Bay, NY 12874, USA

Adult (14+)
$800
Child (2-13)
$650
Half Week, end of week
$400

Join us Wednesday, August 12, through Saturday, August 15. Check-in time is 4:00PM.

Half Week, beginning of week
$400

Join us Sunday, August 9, through Wednesday, August 12.
Check out time is 10:00AM.

Young Adults (19-29)
$500

To encourage our young adults to return to their UU communities, this rate is made possible by Long Island Area Council of UU Congregations and New York State Convention of Universalists.

Young Adult Weekend
$300

Join us Wednesday, August 13, through Saturday, August 16. Gather your old camp friends for a weekend of fun and memories!

Subsidized child (18 and under)
$300

This rate is available for all children in grade 12 and younger whose families could use support. No documentation is required.

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