2026 Sophia Fahs Camp - LIAC Member Registration

About this event
Join us Wednesday, August 12, through Saturday, August 15. Check-in time is 4:00PM.
Join us Sunday, August 9, through Wednesday, August 12.
Check out time is 10:00AM.
To encourage our young adults to return to their UU communities, this rate is made possible by Long Island Area Council of UU Congregations and New York State Convention of Universalists.
Join us Wednesday, August 13, through Saturday, August 16. Gather your old camp friends for a weekend of fun and memories!
This rate is available for all children in grade 12 and younger whose families could use support. No documentation is required.
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