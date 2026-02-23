South Portland Music Boosters
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South Portland Music Boosters

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South Portland Music Boosters

Our mission

The South Portland Music Boosters support music education in the So. Po. School District by funding instruments, equipment, and performance opportunities, ensuring all students can participate and thrive in music programs despite budget constraints.
Past events
Past events
MBDA Winter Guard South Portland Show 26
Raffle
MBDA Winter Guard South Portland Show 26
Feb 23, 1:00 PM - Mar 1, 4:00 PM EST
For the Love of Music: Calendar Raffle 2026
Raffle
For the Love of Music: Calendar Raffle 2026
Feb 1, 1:00 AM - Feb 28, 11:59 PM EST
Tickets: MBDA Marching Band Show at South Portland High School
Event
Tickets: MBDA Marching Band Show at South Portland High School
Oct 4, 4:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
637 Highland Ave, South Portland, ME 04106, USA
SPHS Marching Band Home Show 50/50
Raffle
SPHS Marching Band Home Show 50/50
Sep 23, 4:00 PM - Oct 4, 9:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Band Together: Keep the Music Marching!
Donation
Band Together: Keep the Music Marching!
$2,475 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
General Donations
Donation
General Donations
Donate today

Our website

https://sites.google.com/southportlandmusicboosters.com/boosters/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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