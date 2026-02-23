The South Portland Music Boosters support music education in the So. Po. School District by funding instruments, equipment, and performance opportunities, ensuring all students can participate and thrive in music programs despite budget constraints.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
MBDA Winter Guard South Portland Show 26
Feb 23, 1:00 PM - Mar 1, 4:00 PM EST
Raffle
For the Love of Music: Calendar Raffle 2026
Feb 1, 1:00 AM - Feb 28, 11:59 PM EST
Event
Tickets: MBDA Marching Band Show at South Portland High School