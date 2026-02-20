The Southern Africa Field Conservation Project is dedicated to protecting endangered wildlife and supporting local communities through conservation efforts, education, and sustainable practices, ensuring biodiversity for future generations.
Past events
Past events
Event
3rd Annual Piano Fundraiser
Feb 20, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EST
819 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823, USA
Event
Musango June 2025
Jun 15, 6:00 AM - Jun 28, 5:00 PM EDT
Victoria Falls Zimbabwe
Auction
Southern Africa Field Conservation Project's Silent Auction