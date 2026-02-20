Southern Africa Field Conservation Project

Southern Africa Field Conservation Project

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Our mission

The Southern Africa Field Conservation Project is dedicated to protecting endangered wildlife and supporting local communities through conservation efforts, education, and sustainable practices, ensuring biodiversity for future generations.
Past events
Past events
3rd Annual Piano Fundraiser
Event
3rd Annual Piano Fundraiser
Feb 20, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EST
819 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823, USA
Musango June 2025
Event
Musango June 2025
Jun 15, 6:00 AM - Jun 28, 5:00 PM EDT
Victoria Falls Zimbabwe
Southern Africa Field Conservation Project's Silent Auction
Auction
Southern Africa Field Conservation Project's Silent Auction
Feb 28, 8:00 PM EST
819 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823, USA

Our website

https://safcp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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