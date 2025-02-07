Southern Africa Field Conservation Project's Silent Auction

Discover the timeless beauty of this exquisite hand-carved soapstone sculpture, originating from Zimbabwe, a region celebrated for its rich artistic heritage. Crafted from the region’s signature dark, speckled soapstone, this piece depicts a tender moment between a majestic elephant and its playful calf, their trunks gracefully intertwined in a heartwarming embrace. The smooth, polished surface highlights the sculptor’s masterful attention to detail, capturing the strength and serenity of these iconic animals against a backdrop of cultural tradition.
Standing as a symbol of family, protection, and the wild beauty of Southern Africa, this sculpture measures approximately six and one-half inches and rests elegantly on any surface. Perfect for collectors or as a meaningful addition to your home, this piece not only embodies artistic excellence but also supports the vital work of the Southern Africa Field Conservation Project, dedicated to preserving the region’s biodiversity and protecting species like the elephant for future generations. Bid now to own a piece of Zimbabwean artistry while making a difference in conservation!
Zimbabwean Soapstone Lion Sculpture
$50
Behold the regal presence of this striking hand-carved soapstone sculpture, hailing from Zimbabwe, a land renowned for its vibrant artistic traditions. Crafted from the region’s signature dark, polished soapstone, this majestic lion stands poised in mid-stride, its mane meticulously detailed and its gaze exuding strength and nobility. The smooth, glossy finish highlights the sculptor’s skill, capturing the essence of this iconic predator that roams the wilds of Southern Africa.
Measuring approximately six inches, this piece serves as a powerful symbol of courage, leadership, and the untamed beauty of the region’s wildlife. Ideal for collectors or as a centerpiece in any home, this sculpture not only represents artistic mastery but also supports the critical mission of the Southern Africa Field Conservation Project, dedicated to protecting biodiversity and preserving species like the lion for generations to come. Bid now to own a piece of Zimbabwean heritage while contributing to conservation efforts!
Zimbabwean Hand-Carved Rhinoceros Sculpture
$50
Marvel at the imposing elegance of this stunning hand-carved rhinoceros sculpture, crafted by a skilled artist in Zimbabwe from rich, dark hardwood—likely African blackwood or ebony—native to the region. This powerful piece captures the rhinoceros in mid-stride, its sturdy form and prominent horn meticulously detailed, with a glossy, polished finish that highlights the wood’s natural beauty and the artist’s craftsmanship. The sculpture’s deep, lustrous tones evoke the untamed spirit of Southern Africa’s wilderness, measuring approximately six inches tall and standing as a testament to both artistry and nature.
This iconic depiction of the rhinoceros, a critically endangered species, symbolizes resilience and the urgent need for conservation. Perfect for collectors or as a striking addition to any collection, this piece not only represents Zimbabwean cultural heritage but also supports the vital work of the Southern Africa Field Conservation Project, dedicated to protecting biodiversity and preserving species like the rhinoceros for future generations. Bid now to own this unique work of art while contributing to conservation efforts in the region!
Custom Wooden Coasters - Africa 'Big Five'
$25
Introducing a stunning custom wooden coaster set featuring the iconic "Big Five" of Africa—lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and buffalo—expertly crafted and beautifully detailed. Each coaster showcases a unique, hand-etched image of these majestic animals, set against the natural grain of the wood, making every piece a work of art. Housed on a vibrant, patterned fabric base, this set of six coasters is both functional and a perfect tribute to the wild beauty of Southern Africa. A must-have for wildlife enthusiasts, this exclusive item will support the Southern Africa Field Conservation Project. Bid now to bring home this one-of-a-kind collection!
