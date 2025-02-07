Southern Africa Field Conservation Project's Silent Auction

Marvel at the imposing elegance of this stunning hand-carved rhinoceros sculpture, crafted by a skilled artist in Zimbabwe from rich, dark hardwood—likely African blackwood or ebony—native to the region. This powerful piece captures the rhinoceros in mid-stride, its sturdy form and prominent horn meticulously detailed, with a glossy, polished finish that highlights the wood’s natural beauty and the artist’s craftsmanship. The sculpture’s deep, lustrous tones evoke the untamed spirit of Southern Africa’s wilderness, measuring approximately six inches tall and standing as a testament to both artistry and nature. This iconic depiction of the rhinoceros, a critically endangered species, symbolizes resilience and the urgent need for conservation. Perfect for collectors or as a striking addition to any collection, this piece not only represents Zimbabwean cultural heritage but also supports the vital work of the Southern Africa Field Conservation Project, dedicated to protecting biodiversity and preserving species like the rhinoceros for future generations. Bid now to own this unique work of art while contributing to conservation efforts in the region!

