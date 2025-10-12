Southern Arizona Book Heroes
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Southern Arizona Book Heroes
Our mission
So AZ Book Heroes provides books to first responders, helping them comfort children in trauma during emergencies. They aim to foster resilience and healing through reading, ensuring every child has access to a comforting story in times of crisis.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Birdies 4 Books Golf Tournament
Jun 6, 7:30 - 2:30 PM MST
12000 E Tanque Verde Rd TUCSON AZ 85749
Get your tickets
Event
Once Upon a Time - A Night in Wonderland
Oct 17, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MST
565 N Cherry Ave Fl 5, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://soazbookheroes.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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