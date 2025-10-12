Southern Arizona Book Heroes
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Southern Arizona Book Heroes

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Southern Arizona Book Heroes

Our mission

So AZ Book Heroes provides books to first responders, helping them comfort children in trauma during emergencies. They aim to foster resilience and healing through reading, ensuring every child has access to a comforting story in times of crisis.
Events
Events
Birdies 4 Books Golf Tournament
Event
Birdies 4 Books Golf Tournament
Jun 6, 7:30 - 2:30 PM MST
12000 E Tanque Verde Rd TUCSON AZ 85749
Get your tickets
Once Upon a Time - A Night in Wonderland
Event
Once Upon a Time - A Night in Wonderland
Oct 17, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MST
565 N Cherry Ave Fl 5, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://soazbookheroes.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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