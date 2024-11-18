Southern Arizona Book Heroes

Hosted by

Southern Arizona Book Heroes

About this event

Once Upon a Time - A Night in Wonderland

565 N Cherry Ave Fl 5

Tucson, AZ 85719, USA

Individual
$100
Available until Aug 30

Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.

Table of 8
$750
Available until Aug 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.

Queen of Hearts Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • 2 tables of 8 with a 5 minute Speaking Opportunity and Spotlight on video display.
  • Organization/Sponsor Name(s) embroidered on 2 bags of books with invite to bag presentation event.
  • Custom, individual recognition on social media, SABH website and all other advertisement.
  • Exclusive signage at event including branded media on table.
  • Representation on our Heroes Hall of Fame Display.
  • Jennifer will speak to your organization at a future engagement.
White Rabbit Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 Tables of 8 with a spotlight on video display
  • Organization/Sponsor Name(s) embroidered on 1 bag of books
  • Custom, individual recognition on social media, SABH website and all other advertisement Prominent Signage and recognition at event
  • Representation on our Heroes Hall of Fame Display
Mad Hatter Sponsor (Drinks)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 tickets to event with a spotlight on video display
  • 1 ticket with recognition on drink menu
  • Recognition on social media, SABH website, advertisement and drink signage at event
  • Representation on our Heroes Hall of Fame Display
Cheshire Cat Sponsor (Selfie Mirror)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two (2) Tickets to attend the event and video display
  • Organization/Sponsor Name(s) on Selfie Mirror pictures
  • Custom, individual recognition on social media, SABH website and all other advertisement
Nave of Hearts Sponsor (Auction Paddle)
$500
  • Two (2) Tickets to attend the event and video display
  • Organization/Sponsor Name(s) on auction paddles
  • Custom, individual recognition on social media, SABH website and all other advertisement
Doormouse Sponsor
$250
  • Logo in Program and video display
  • Recognition on social media, SABH website, advertisements
Individual
$125

Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.

Table of 8
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!