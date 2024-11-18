Once Upon a Time - A Night in Wonderland

About this event
Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.
Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.
Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.
Your ticket includes a delicious dinner, access to our silent auction, heartfelt testimonials, and a magical evening filled with fun and celebration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!