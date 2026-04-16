Sportspersons Ministries Internl

Sportspersons Ministries Internl

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Our mission

Sportspersons Ministries International empowers athletes and sports enthusiasts to grow spiritually and serve others through sports. They aim to share faith, foster community, and support charitable initiatives within the sports world.
Past events
Past events
2026 Sportspersons Ministry Banquet
Event
2026 Sportspersons Ministry Banquet
Apr 16, 4:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
3330 Highland Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426, USA

Our website

https://www.sportspersonsministries.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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