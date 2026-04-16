Sportspersons Ministries Internl
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Our mission
Sportspersons Ministries International empowers athletes and sports enthusiasts to grow spiritually and serve others through sports. They aim to share faith, foster community, and support charitable initiatives within the sports world.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 Sportspersons Ministry Banquet
Apr 16, 4:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
3330 Highland Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426, USA
Our website
https://www.sportspersonsministries.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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