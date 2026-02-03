2026 Sportspersons Ministry Banquet

About this event
General Admission - Single ticket. Includes appetizers, a gourmet plated dinner, full access to all event activities (Auction, Games, Raffles, etc).
Buy two tickets at a discounted rate!
General Admission - Single ticket. Includes appetizers, a gourmet plated dinner, full access to all event activities (Auction, Games, Raffles, etc).
Includes designated table with 8 tickets, individual/business recognition at the event, a sponsor gift,
entry into a table sponsor gun drawing , and more.
Includes designated table with 8 tickets, individual/business recognition at the event, a sponsor gift,
entry into a table sponsor gun drawing , and more.
Includes a VIP designated table with 8 early entrance
tickets, game tickets, gourmet desserts and more
Plus the Sponsor Gun- each table sponsor receives a Savage Axis 2 in .270.
*LIMITED AVAILABILITY
Includes a VIP designated table with 10 early entrance
tickets, front and center seating, gourmet desserts, 15 game tickets, 2 super raffle tickets and more
Plus the Sponsor Gun- each table sponsor receives a Savage Axis 2 in .270.
*LIMITED AVAILABILITY
If you would like to pay for your table, trophy table or B&C table with a check, contact Ross- [email protected] or 616-990-1075
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