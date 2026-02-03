Sportspersons Ministries Internl

Hosted by

Sportspersons Ministries Internl

About this event

2026 Sportspersons Ministry Banquet

3330 Highland Dr

Hudsonville, MI 49426, USA

General Admission - Single Ticket
$75

General Admission - Single ticket. Includes appetizers, a gourmet plated dinner, full access to all event activities (Auction, Games, Raffles, etc).

General Admission - Ticket Pair promo
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Buy two tickets at a discounted rate!

General Admission - Single ticket. Includes appetizers, a gourmet plated dinner, full access to all event activities (Auction, Games, Raffles, etc).

First Time Table Sponsor
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes designated table with 8 tickets, individual/business recognition at the event, a sponsor gift,

entry into a table sponsor gun drawing , and more.



Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes designated table with 8 tickets, individual/business recognition at the event, a sponsor gift,

entry into a table sponsor gun drawing , and more.



Trophy Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a VIP designated table with 8 early entrance

tickets, game tickets, gourmet desserts and more

Plus the Sponsor Gun- each table sponsor receives a Savage Axis 2 in .270.


*LIMITED AVAILABILITY

Boone & Crocket Table Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a VIP designated table with 10 early entrance

tickets, front and center seating, gourmet desserts, 15 game tickets, 2 super raffle tickets and more

Plus the Sponsor Gun- each table sponsor receives a Savage Axis 2 in .270.


*LIMITED AVAILABILITY

Check
$1

If you would like to pay for your table, trophy table or B&C table with a check, contact Ross- [email protected] or 616-990-1075

Add a donation for Sportspersons Ministries Internl

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!