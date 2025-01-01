Welcome to the Easter Ham and More Sale!Every purchase you make directly supports the youth of our Parish. Proceeds from the Easter Ham and More Sale! will benefit the Youth Group activities and the Knights of Columbus College Scholarship program. All items are from a local company, Dearborn Brand Ham and Sausage. Please browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.Items must be ordered by Sunday, March 22 at 8:00 pm. Items must be picked up at Ss. John and Paul on Wednesday, April 1 between 1:00 and 6:00 pm. Pick up/drop off arrangements can be made by contacting us.This is a free website and we do not have to pay for credit card processing. When you check out, please read the disclosure for optional donations to Zeffy to offset the cost of the website and processing. A voluntary donation is not required and you can change the prefilled amount.Any questions on the Easter Ham and More Sale! please call Deane Maue at (586) 337-6379 or email at [email protected]
. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.May God Bless you and thank you for supporting our youth.Happy shopping! 🌟Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Council 16630