Membership

Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Council 16630 -- 2026 Annual Dues

Welcome to Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Council 16630's 2026 Membership Renewal. Your annual dues support our ongoing commitment to charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism. By renewing, you help sustain our local initiatives and community service projects.Engage in meaningful activities, from community programs to volunteer opportunities. Your membership ensures we continue our mission of fostering fellowship and aiding those in need. Thank you for being part of our dedicated community.