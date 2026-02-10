Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Easter Ham and More Sale!

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this shop
$
Slow-cooked and smoked for up to 24 hours. Best served at room temperature. This product has a shelf life of 14 days from receipt. If it will not be used in that time period, please freeze and then thaw in refrigerator 2 days prior to use.
Average weight: 8 pounds
Slow-cooked and smoked for up to 24 hours. Best served at room temperature. This product has a shelf life of 7 days from receipt. If it will not be used in that time period, please freeze and then thaw in refrigerator 2 days prior to use.
Average weight: 8 pounds
Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve.
*All Dearborn Brand hams are gluten-free..
Average weight: 8 pounds
14 pound Fresh Frozen Turkey
Made with beef and pork. Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve.
*Gluten-free.
Made with beef and pork. Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve.
*Gluten-free.
Our Famous Dearborn Brand smoked Polish Holiday Kielbasa with delicious ham pieces added to it.
Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve. Made with all pork. Available year-round.
*Gluten-free.
Fresh Polish kielbasa with garlic. Made with beef and pork.
*Gluten-free.
Made with beef and pork. Served at Coney Islands nationwide. 8 to a pound. 24 total per package.
*All Dearborn hot dogs are gluten-free.
Thick-sliced bacon.
Weight 1.5 lbs
1 package. Total 2 lbs.
*Gluten-free.
1 package. Total 2 lbs.
*Gluten-free.
These premium meat snacks come bursting with the amazing flavors that you’ve come to expect from Dearborn Brand products. Each flavor comes in a 4 stick pack and each stick is packed with 6 grams of protein! Sold in a case only. Each case contains 12, 4.5oz packages with each package having 4 sticks.
These premium meat snacks come bursting with the amazing flavors that you’ve come to expect from Dearborn Brand products. Each flavor comes in a 4 stick pack and each stick is packed with 6 grams of protein! Sold in a case only. Each case contains 12, 4.5oz packages with each package having 4 sticks.
These premium meat snacks come bursting with the amazing flavors that you’ve come to expect from Dearborn Brand products. Each flavor comes in a 4 stick pack and each stick is packed with 6 grams of protein! Sold in a case only. Each case contains 12, 4.5oz packages with each package having 4 sticks.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!