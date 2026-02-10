Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Council 16630
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Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Council 16630

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Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Council 16630

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Ss John & Paul Knights of Columbus Easter Ham and More Sale!

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6006 - Dearborn’s Famous Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham (Half) item
6006 - Dearborn’s Famous Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham (Half)
$48

Slow-cooked and smoked for up to 24 hours. Best served at room temperature. This product has a shelf life of 14 days from receipt. If it will not be used in that time period, please freeze and then thaw in refrigerator 2 days prior to use.

Average weight: 8 pounds

6002 - Unglazed Spiral Sliced Ham w/Glaze Packet (Half) item
6002 - Unglazed Spiral Sliced Ham w/Glaze Packet (Half)
$44

Slow-cooked and smoked for up to 24 hours. Best served at room temperature. This product has a shelf life of 7 days from receipt. If it will not be used in that time period, please freeze and then thaw in refrigerator 2 days prior to use.

Average weight: 8 pounds

6004 - Classic Trim Ham (Half) item
6004 - Classic Trim Ham (Half)
$30

Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve.

*All Dearborn Brand hams are gluten-free..

Average weight: 8 pounds

6019 - Fresh Frozen Whole Turkey (14 lbs)
$40

14 pound Fresh Frozen Turkey

6021 - Smoked Kielbasa (5 lb Package) item
6021 - Smoked Kielbasa (5 lb Package)
$32

Made with beef and pork. Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve.

*Gluten-free.

6012 - Smoked Kielbasa (1 lb Package) item
6012 - Smoked Kielbasa (1 lb Package)
$7.50

Made with beef and pork. Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve.

*Gluten-free.

6022 - Holiday Kielbasa (5 lbs) item
6022 - Holiday Kielbasa (5 lbs)
$34

Our Famous Dearborn Brand smoked Polish Holiday Kielbasa with delicious ham pieces added to it.
Pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve. Made with all pork. Available year-round.

*Gluten-free.

6023 - Fresh Kielbasa (5 lb package) item
6023 - Fresh Kielbasa (5 lb package)
$30

Fresh Polish kielbasa with garlic. Made with beef and pork.

*Gluten-free.

6042 - Natural Casing Franks 8 to 1 (3 lbs) item
6042 - Natural Casing Franks 8 to 1 (3 lbs)
$19

Made with beef and pork. Served at Coney Islands nationwide. 8 to a pound. 24 total per package.

*All Dearborn hot dogs are gluten-free.

6080 - Thick Cut Bacon (1.5 lbs) - Honey Cured item
6080 - Thick Cut Bacon (1.5 lbs) - Honey Cured
$13

Thick-sliced bacon.

6081 - Sliced Applewood Bacon – Smoked (1.5 lb) item
6081 - Sliced Applewood Bacon – Smoked (1.5 lb)
$13

Weight 1.5 lbs

6029 - Classic Hunters – ORIGINAL (2LB) item
6029 - Classic Hunters – ORIGINAL (2LB)
$21

1 package. Total 2 lbs.

*Gluten-free.

6028 - Classic Hunters – HOT (2LB) item
6028 - Classic Hunters – HOT (2LB)
$21

1 package. Total 2 lbs.

*Gluten-free.

7190 - HUNTER SAUSAGE WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE item
7190 - HUNTER SAUSAGE WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE
$43

These premium meat snacks come bursting with the amazing flavors that you’ve come to expect from Dearborn Brand products. Each flavor comes in a 4 stick pack and each stick is packed with 6 grams of protein! Sold in a case only. Each case contains 12, 4.5oz packages with each package having 4 sticks.

7191 - HUNTER SAUSAGE WITH JALAPENOS & CHEDDAR CHEESE item
7191 - HUNTER SAUSAGE WITH JALAPENOS & CHEDDAR CHEESE
$43

These premium meat snacks come bursting with the amazing flavors that you’ve come to expect from Dearborn Brand products. Each flavor comes in a 4 stick pack and each stick is packed with 6 grams of protein! Sold in a case only. Each case contains 12, 4.5oz packages with each package having 4 sticks.

7192 - HUNTER SAUSAGE WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE item
7192 - HUNTER SAUSAGE WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE
$43

These premium meat snacks come bursting with the amazing flavors that you’ve come to expect from Dearborn Brand products. Each flavor comes in a 4 stick pack and each stick is packed with 6 grams of protein! Sold in a case only. Each case contains 12, 4.5oz packages with each package having 4 sticks.

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