St. Barnabas Church Corporation
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Our mission
St. Barnabas Church Corporation fosters community through worship, service, and outreach, aiming to enrich lives and support spiritual growth. They engage in events like the Festival Lenten Dinner to raise funds and strengthen community bonds.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
St. Barnabas Festival Cornhole Tournament
Jun 20, 12:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1697 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://sbchurchri.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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