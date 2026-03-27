St. Barnabas Church Corporation

St. Barnabas Church Corporation

Subscribe

Our mission

St. Barnabas Church Corporation fosters community through worship, service, and outreach, aiming to enrich lives and support spiritual growth. They engage in events like the Festival Lenten Dinner to raise funds and strengthen community bonds.
Events
Events
St. Barnabas Festival Cornhole Tournament
Event
St. Barnabas Festival Cornhole Tournament
Jun 20, 12:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1697 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://sbchurchri.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by