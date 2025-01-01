St Clair County Genealogy and History Society (SCCGHS)

St Clair County Genealogy and History Society (SCCGHS)

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Our mission

The St. Clair County Genealogy and History Society preserves local history and promotes genealogy research, fostering community connections through shared heritage and resources. We empower individuals to explore their ancestry and understand their roots.
More ways to support us
Membership
SCCGHS Membership
Whether you are joining for the first time or renewing your membership, we look forward to sharing our common interest in genealogy and local history. Your membership grants you access to exclusive benefits and also directly supports our mission.Thank you for choosing to be part of SCCGHS. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.
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Membership
Become a Sponsor
Support the St Clair County Genealogy and History Society and help preserve the stories, records, and heritage of our community. Your sponsorship directly strengthens our programs, research resources, public events, and educational outreach. Each sponsorship level includes year‑long recognition in our quarterly newsletter Blue Water Family Backgrounds, on our website, and across our social media. Thank you for helping us keep local history alive and accessible for generations to come.
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Our website

https://www.sccghs.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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