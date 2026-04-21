Become a Sponsor

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About the memberships
Valid until April 28, 2027
All sponsorship benefits are provided for a period of one year - Full page ad in the quarterly SCCGHS newsletter Blue Water Family Backgrounds. Sponsorship logo on SCCGHS website homepage at SCCGHS.org. Mention of sponsorship on our Facebook page. Recognition in event advertising, based on the promotional channels used (may include flyers, event handout, radio, and newspaper).
Valid until April 28, 2027
All sponsorship benefits are provided for a period of one year - Half page ad in the quarterly SCCGHS newsletter Blue Water Family Backgrounds. Sponsorship logo on SCCGHS website homepage at SCCGHS.org. Mention of sponsorship on our Facebook page. Recognition in event advertising, based on the promotional channels used (may include flyers, event handout, radio, and newspaper).
Valid until April 28, 2027
All sponsorship benefits are provided for a period of one year - Quarter page ad in the quarterly SCCGHS newsletter Blue Water Family Backgrounds. Sponsorship logo on SCCGHS website homepage at SCCGHS.org. Mention of sponsorship on our Facebook page. Recognition in event advertising, based on the promotional channels used (may include flyers, event handout, radio, and newspaper).
Valid until April 28, 2027
All sponsorship benefits are provided for a period of one year - Business card ad in the quarterly SCCGHS newsletter Blue Water Family Backgrounds. Sponsorship logo on SCCGHS website homepage at SCCGHS.org. Mention of sponsorship on our Facebook page.
Valid until April 28, 2027
All sponsorship benefits are provided for a period of one year - Business card ad in the quarterly SCCGHS newsletter Blue Water Family Backgrounds. Mention of sponsorship on our Facebook page.
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