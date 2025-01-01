Stepping Stones, Inc.
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Stepping Stones, Inc.

Stepping Stones, Inc.

Our mission

Stepping Stones, Inc. empowers survivors of violence in Taylor County through support services, advocacy, and community education, fostering healing and resilience for individuals and families affected by trauma.
Events
Events
2026 Stepping Stones Art & Wine Gala Fundraiser
Event
2026 Stepping Stones Art & Wine Gala Fundraiser
Oct 10, 5:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
Medford VFW 240 S 8th St, Medford, WI 54451, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 Pride Stride T-shirts
Shop
2026 Pride Stride T-shirts
🛍️ The Pride Tribe is selling t-shirts for our 2026 Pride Stride walk. Please be sure to select the correct t-shirt size when you order. Click below for more details and the sizing chart.By purchasing a t-shirt, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Stepping Stones, Inc. and The Pride TribePlease note: At checkout, select “Other” and enter $0 in the optional “Help keep Zeffy free” section if you do not wish to contribute a donation to Zeffy itself.
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Our website

https://www.sstones.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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