2026 Stepping Stones Art & Wine Gala Fundraiser

About this event
Medford, WI 54451, USA
Your ticket includes admission to an evening of community and impact, featuring auctions, raffles, food and desserts, and wine and whiskey tastings. More event details will be shared soon. A cash bar will be available.
Early bird pricing is available through 10/10 at noon; tickets will be $75 at the door.
The event has a semi-formal feel, though guests are encouraged to dress in whatever makes them comfortable.
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