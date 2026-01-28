Stepping Stones, Inc.

Hosted by

Stepping Stones, Inc.

About this event

2026 Stepping Stones Art & Wine Gala Fundraiser

Medford VFW 240 S 8th St

Medford, WI 54451, USA

Early Bird Ticket!
$50

Your ticket includes admission to an evening of community and impact, featuring auctions, raffles, food and desserts, and wine and whiskey tastings. More event details will be shared soon. A cash bar will be available.

Early bird pricing is available through 10/10 at noon; tickets will be $75 at the door.

The event has a semi-formal feel, though guests are encouraged to dress in whatever makes them comfortable.

Add a donation for Stepping Stones, Inc.

$

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