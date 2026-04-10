Membership

Tactical Tribe's Memberships - Individuals (recurring monthly)

Join Tactical Tribe’s as a giving and/or volunteer member support our mission and to have belonging and purpose with likeminded individuals in our community. As a member, you’ll get access to workshops, services, monthly camaraderie and service events, and shared resources that strengthen both you and our community. Choose the membership that best fits your heart for service and healing as it aligns with our mission and take an active role in our community.