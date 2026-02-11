Brandon Lake Concert Fundraiser

In Suite Seating on the Step between the First and Second Row for a slight obstruction to your view of the concert action on stage. This seat is a super great bargain; to get "basically" Front Row seating at a great value price. This is a Standing Room Only option with the step for 2 available on the Front Row of the Suite as an option to sit on and watch the Concert. Access to the full suite and all its privileges and premium spaces available in the arena. This ticket can be purchased and donated to back to be given to a Veteran to attend in your place if you want to support the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit and want to give a Veteran the Chance to experience this premium event in your place.