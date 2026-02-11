Brandon Lake Concert Fundraiser

About this event
In Suite Seating in the Front Row with Oversized Premium Theater Seats with cup holders and no one blocking your view of the concert action on stage. Access to the full suite and all its privileges and premium spaces available in the arena. This ticket can be purchased and donated to back to be given to a Veteran to attend in your place if you want to support the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit and want to give a Veteran the Chance to experience this premium event in your place.
In Suite Seating in the Second Row with Oversized Premium Theater Seats with cup holders and stadium style seating for a slight obstruction to your view of the concert action on stage. Access to the full suite and all its privileges and premium spaces available in the arena. This ticket can be purchased and donated to back to be given to a Veteran to attend in your place if you want to support the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit and want to give a Veteran the Chance to experience this premium event in your place.
In Suite Seating in the Third Row with Bar Height Seats with bar top dinning surface directly behind the second row seat and stadium style seating for a slight obstruction to your view of the concert action on stage. This seat is super convenient and comfortable to eat and drink at being that you have a bar top counter seat. Access to the full suite and all its privileges and premium spaces available in the arena. This ticket can be purchased and donated to back to be given to a Veteran to attend in your place if you want to support the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit and want to give a Veteran the Chance to experience this premium event in your place.
In Suite Seating plush cocktail seating on oversized couch and chairs in the Suite with TV monitors and a partially obstructed to your view of the concert action on stage. This seat is super convenient and comfortable to eat and drink at being that you have a coffee table. If you stand at any point your view of the stage is only slightly obstructed. Access to the full suite and all its privileges and premium spaces available in the arena. This ticket can be purchased and donated to back to be given to a Veteran to attend in your place if you want to support the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit and want to give a Veteran the Chance to experience this premium event in your place.
In Suite Seating on the Step between the First and Second Row for a slight obstruction to your view of the concert action on stage. This seat is a super great bargain; to get "basically" Front Row seating at a great value price. This is a Standing Room Only option with the step for 2 available on the Front Row of the Suite as an option to sit on and watch the Concert. Access to the full suite and all its privileges and premium spaces available in the arena. This ticket can be purchased and donated to back to be given to a Veteran to attend in your place if you want to support the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit and want to give a Veteran the Chance to experience this premium event in your place.
This ticket option is standing room only and has no seat assigned. I will attempt to get more seats added to the suite if possible (but this is a standing room only). Access to the full suite and all its privileges and premium spaces available in the arena. This ticket can be purchased and donated to back to be given to a Veteran to attend in your place if you want to support the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit and want to give a Veteran the Chance to experience this premium event in your place.
This ticket option is an honorary ticket only and is a donation that supports the mission of Tactical Tribe nonprofit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!