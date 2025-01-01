Membership

Become an Eco Guardian

Become an Eco GuardianJoin Tahogreen Eco Guardians and unite with a global community dedicated to restoring the Amazon's incredible biodiversity. Support Mission Million—a bold ten-year vision to plant one million trees in the heart of the Amazon through open collaboration and grassroots involvement.By participating, you will:Play a vital role in reforesting precious Amazonian lands, helping to revive natural habitats for countless speciesEmpower and uplift local tribal communities who are at the forefront of this transformative projectSpark inspiration for generations of future rainforest guardians, ensuring our planet’s green legacy enduresStay connected with regular updates highlighting our progress, stories from the field, and the tangible difference your efforts make every step of the way.Together, let's breathe life back into the Earth's lungs, safeguard its magnificent diversity, and create hope for all its inhabitants. Your commitment today helps shape a greener tomorrow.