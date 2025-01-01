Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf

Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf

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Our mission

The Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf advocates for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community by providing educational resources, professional development, and support for interpreters, ensuring effective communication and access for all Texans.
Events
Events
TSID Conference 2026 - Exhibitor
Event
TSID Conference 2026 - Exhibitor
Jun 18, 8:00 AM - Jun 21, 12:00 PM EDT
200 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
Get your tickets
TSID Conference 2026 - Sponsor
Event
TSID Conference 2026 - Sponsor
Jun 18, 8:00 AM - Jun 21, 12:00 PM EDT
200 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
TSID General Payments & Administrative Fees
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TSID General Payments & Administrative Fees
Use this form to submit general payments and administrative fees to TSID. Your support helps sustain our educational programs, advocacy efforts, and resources for interpreters serving Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind Texans.Please include clear details with each payment (such as purpose, invoice or reference number, and contact information). Accurate information allows us to process your payment promptly and maintain reliable records for our membership and community.
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TSID Memberships
Membership
TSID Memberships
Join the TSID Community 🤝Become a member of the Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf! Your membership supports our mission and fuels your professional growth with exclusive perks:Discounts: Save on the Annual TSID Conference and year-round workshops.Career Growth: Access mentoring, scholarships, and leadership opportunities.Connection: Network with a statewide community of interpreters and trainers.Development: Stay current with CEUs and professional webinars.Important Note on Membership Dates 📅Our membership follows the fiscal year: July 1st – June 30th.Please note: All memberships expire on June 30th, regardless of when you join.Ready to make an impact? Select your membership level below! 🚀
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Our website

https://tsid.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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