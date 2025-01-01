Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf

TSID General Payments & Administrative Fees
Use this form to submit general payments and administrative fees to TSID. Your support helps sustain our educational programs, advocacy efforts, and resources for interpreters serving Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind Texans.Please include clear details with each payment (such as purpose, invoice or reference number, and contact information). Accurate information allows us to process your payment promptly and maintain reliable records for our membership and community.