Membership

TSID Memberships

Join the TSID Community 🤝Become a member of the Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf! Your membership supports our mission and fuels your professional growth with exclusive perks:Discounts: Save on the Annual TSID Conference and year-round workshops.Career Growth: Access mentoring, scholarships, and leadership opportunities.Connection: Network with a statewide community of interpreters and trainers.Development: Stay current with CEUs and professional webinars.Important Note on Membership Dates 📅Our membership follows the fiscal year: July 1st – June 30th.Please note: All memberships expire on June 30th, regardless of when you join.Ready to make an impact? Select your membership level below! 🚀