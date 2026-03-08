TSID Memberships

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About the memberships
$
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
1 Vote
For individuals that do not have any type of interpreter certification / license.
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
2 Votes
(BEI, RID, or others must be included)
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
0 Votes
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
2 Votes
For individuals that have been certified in the interpreting profession for at least 10 years and are over the age of 60.
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
0 Votes
For individuals that do not have any type of interpreter certification / license.
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
0 Votes
For individuals that do not have any type of interpreter certification / license.
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