Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf

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Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf

About the memberships

TSID Memberships

Add a donation for Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf

$

Associate Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

1 Vote

For individuals that do not have any type of interpreter certification / license.

Certified Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

2 Votes

(BEI, RID, or others must be included)

Organization Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

0 Votes

Senior Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

2 Votes

For individuals that have been certified in the interpreting profession for at least 10 years and are over the age of 60.

Student Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

0 Votes

For individuals that do not have any type of interpreter certification / license.

Supporting Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

0 Votes

For individuals that do not have any type of interpreter certification / license.

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