The Bala House

The Bala House

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Our mission

The Bala House fosters a nurturing community that promotes children's growth through outdoor activities and environmental stewardship, enhancing learning experiences while connecting families and honoring the earth.
Past events
Past events
Bala Gala Mardi Gras Masquerade
Event
Bala Gala Mardi Gras Masquerade
May 2, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
27 Conshohocken State Rd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA
Follow the Child, Honor the Earth Fun Run
Event
Follow the Child, Honor the Earth Fun Run
Apr 18, 10:00 - 10:30 AM EDT
27 Conshohocken State Rd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA
Bala Gala 2026
Auction
Bala Gala 2026
Dec 1, 9:00 PM EST
27 Conshohocken State Rd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA
More ways to support us
Follow the Child, Honor the Earth Fun Run
Donation
Follow the Child, Honor the Earth Fun Run
$625 of $7,500 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.balahouse.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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