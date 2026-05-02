The Bala House fosters a nurturing community that promotes children's growth through outdoor activities and environmental stewardship, enhancing learning experiences while connecting families and honoring the earth.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bala Gala Mardi Gras Masquerade
May 2, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
27 Conshohocken State Rd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA
Event
Follow the Child, Honor the Earth Fun Run
Apr 18, 10:00 - 10:30 AM EDT
27 Conshohocken State Rd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA
Auction
Bala Gala 2026
Dec 1, 9:00 PM EST
27 Conshohocken State Rd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA