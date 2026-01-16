The Bala House

Hosted by

The Bala House

About this event

Follow the Child, Honor the Earth Fun Run

27 Conshohocken State Rd

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA

Parent + 1 Child Registration
$50

Fun Run registration for 1 Parent and 1 Child. Includes 1 child-sized event t-shirt.

Parent + 2 Children Registration
$75

Fun Run registration for 1 Parent and 2 Children. Includes 2 child-sized event t-shirts.

Parent Only Ticket
$25

Registration for 1 single parent.

2 Parents + 1 Child Registration
$75

Fun Run registration for 2 Parents and 1 Child. Includes 1 child-sized event t-shirt.

2 Parents + 2 Children Registration
$100

Fun Run registration for 2 Parents and 2 Children. Includes 2 child-sized event t-shirts.

2 Parents + 3 Children Registration
$125

Fun Run registration for 2 Parents and 3 Children. Includes 3 child-sized event t-shirts.

Add a donation for The Bala House

$

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