The Buddy System Inc.
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Our mission
The Buddy System Inc. connects U.S. veterans and service members with trained service animals, providing essential support and training to enhance their quality of life and promote independence.
Events
Events
Raffle
Summer Freedom Raffle 2026
Mar 7, 4:00 PM - Jul 4, 5:00 PM EDT
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Event
Love Through the Ages
Sep 19, 6:00 PM - Sep 20, 12:00 AM EDT
985 IN-9, Columbia City, IN 46725, USA
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Our website
https://thebuddysystem.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
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