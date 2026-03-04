Summer Freedom Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Each raffle ticket purchased counts as one entry into the Freedom Raffle drawing and is eligible for all prize levels.
Every ticket gives you a chance to win:
🥇 1st Place: Henry HO24-4570 Lever Action Rifle
🥈 2nd Place: Benelli Nova 12 Gauge Shotgun
🥉 3rd Place: $50 Cash Prize
All tickets remain active through the drawing, meaning every entry is eligible for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes.
All proceeds support The Buddy System Inc., helping provide trained service animals for U.S. veterans and service members. 🇺🇸🐾
Must be 18 years or older to participate. Winners must comply with all applicable laws.
💥 Bonus Opportunity:
Purchasing a 5-Ticket Pack automatically enters you into a separate Ticket Pack Only drawing for $250 cash.
Each raffle ticket purchased counts as one entry into the Freedom Raffle drawing and is eligible for all prize levels.
🎟 Main Raffle Prizes
🥇 1st Place: Henry HO24-4570 Lever Action Rifle
🥈 2nd Place: Benelli Nova 12 Gauge Shotgun
🥉 3rd Place: $50 Cash Prize
All proceeds support The Buddy System Inc., helping provide trained service animals for U.S. veterans and service members. 🇺🇸🐾
Must be 18 years or older to participate. Winners must comply with all applicable laws.
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