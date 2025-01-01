Membership

The Change Up Midnight Coalition's Memberships

The Change Up organization's action arm, The Midnight Coalition, is building a powerful movement and invites you to join its membership. This is more than a simple sign-up; it's a commitment to empowering the justice-impacted community and fighting for systemic change.The Change Up believes that true change requires dismantling systems built on practices dating back to legalized slavery. As a member of the Midnight Coalition, you directly contribute to this mission by:Becoming a Community Leader: The core vision is to equip members with the tools to emerge as leaders who can educate, train organizers, and inspire policy change.Driving Policy Reform: You join a collective focused on achieving equitable resolutions and advocating for policies that serve underserved, vulnerable, and justice-impacted individuals.Accessing Support and Resources: Members gain access to vital resources, including:Educational Training & WorkshopsSupport services (like representative parole hearings for incarcerated members)Fellowship and networking opportunitiesYour membership helps restore dignity and provides individuals who have served time with the opportunity to rebuild their lives with purpose, find support, and break free from the cycle of incarceration and oppression.