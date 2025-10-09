The Change Up Midnight Coalition

Offered by

The Change Up Midnight Coalition

About the memberships

The Change Up Midnight Coalition's Memberships

Incarcerated Membership
$2.50

Renews monthly

 ✓Representative parole hearings

✓ Education for Family Members

✓ Follow up with lawyers to support the transition

✓ Access to educational training

✓ Feature Story opportunities & more

College Student
$5

Renews monthly

✓ Educational Training & Workshops

✓ Spotlight Story opportunities

✓ Fellowship opportunities

✓ Scholarship opportunity to attend VIP events

Small Business
$100

Renews monthly

✓ Business Coaching

✓ Access to blog

✓ Educational Workshops

✓ Added to promotional materials

Bronze Membership
$250

Renews monthly

✓ Access to Networking Circles | Fundraising Events

✓ 20% Discount on VIP or Fundraising Events.

✓ Access to Educational Trainings, Workshops & Panel discussion

Silver Membership
$550

Renews monthly

✓ Added to promotional materials

✓ Access to Networking Circles | Fundraising Events

✓ Half off any VIP or Black Tie Event

✓ Access to Educational Training, Workshops & Panel discussion

Gold Membership
$1,000

Renews monthly

✓ Added to promotional materials & All-access VIP Premier event

✓ Access to Networking Circle

✓ Access to 1 yearly on 1:1 Coaching Session:

✓ Personalized Training SWOT Analysis for your organization's

✓ Access to Educational Training, Workshops & Panel discussion

Add a donation for The Change Up Midnight Coalition

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!