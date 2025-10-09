The Change Up Midnight Coalition's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
✓Representative parole hearings
✓ Education for Family Members
✓ Follow up with lawyers to support the transition
✓ Access to educational training
✓ Feature Story opportunities & more
Renews monthly
✓ Educational Training & Workshops
✓ Spotlight Story opportunities
✓ Fellowship opportunities
✓ Scholarship opportunity to attend VIP events
Renews monthly
✓ Business Coaching
✓ Access to blog
✓ Educational Workshops
✓ Added to promotional materials
Renews monthly
✓ Access to Networking Circles | Fundraising Events
✓ 20% Discount on VIP or Fundraising Events.
✓ Access to Educational Trainings, Workshops & Panel discussion
Renews monthly
✓ Added to promotional materials
✓ Access to Networking Circles | Fundraising Events
✓ Half off any VIP or Black Tie Event
✓ Access to Educational Training, Workshops & Panel discussion
Renews monthly
✓ Added to promotional materials & All-access VIP Premier event
✓ Access to Networking Circle
✓ Access to 1 yearly on 1:1 Coaching Session:
✓ Personalized Training SWOT Analysis for your organization's
✓ Access to Educational Training, Workshops & Panel discussion
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!