The Exodus Group Foundation

The Exodus Group Foundation

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Our mission

The Exodus Group Foundation supports individuals transitioning from high control religions by providing compassionate resources and community, fostering empowerment, healing, and personal growth for a brighter future.
Events
Events
Birthday Photo Shoot
Raffle
Birthday Photo Shoot
Jun 10, 9:00 AM - Jun 30, 10:00 AM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Donate to The Great eXcape
Donation
Donate to The Great eXcape
$20 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Partnership Marketplace
Donation
Partnership Marketplace
$0 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.coachangiebe.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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