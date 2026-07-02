The Great eXcape

About this event
Stonecrest, GA 30038, USA
🏃 5K In-Person Registration
Race entry, official Great eXcape T-shirt
🏃 5K Virtual & In-Person Registration
Virtual Challenge + In-Person Race + VIP T-shirt + VIP bib + shout out + swag bag
Bring your friends, family, coworkers, running club, or organization and make an even greater impact together!
The Group Registration is perfect for teams of four or more who want to support The Exodus Group Foundation while enjoying a fun and meaningful experience. Whether you're walking, running, or cheering each other on, every member of your team helps raise awareness and funds for individuals rebuilding their lives after leaving high-control religions.
Group Registration Includes:
Together, your team isn't just crossing the finish line—you are helping someone take their first steps toward healing, hope, and a new beginning.
Build your team. Wear your shirts. Make an impact. 💙
Just want a tshirt! And we ar are happy to provide you with one. It will arrive shortly!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!