In the foreground, bold text announces a "Virtual Race & 5K Fun Run," while the background features a blurred group of people walking with hiking poles.
The Exodus Group Foundation

Hosted by

The Exodus Group Foundation

About this event

The Great eXcape

3787 Arabia Mountain

Stonecrest, GA 30038, USA

General 5k Ticket
$40

🏃 5K In-Person Registration

Race entry, official Great eXcape T-shirt

V.I.P. Admission Race with T-shirt ( Virtual and in Person)
$75

🏃 5K Virtual & In-Person Registration

Virtual Challenge + In-Person Race + VIP T-shirt + VIP bib + shout out + swag bag

Group of 5
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

👥 Group Registration

Bring your friends, family, coworkers, running club, or organization and make an even greater impact together!

The Group Registration is perfect for teams of four or more who want to support The Exodus Group Foundation while enjoying a fun and meaningful experience. Whether you're walking, running, or cheering each other on, every member of your team helps raise awareness and funds for individuals rebuilding their lives after leaving high-control religions.

Group Registration Includes:

  • Registration for each team member
  • Official Great eXcape race T-shirt for each participant
  • Virtual Race bib for each participant
  • Eligibility for team recognition and race-day awards
  • The opportunity to have the bragging rights for winning your group!

Together, your team isn't just crossing the finish line—you are helping someone take their first steps toward healing, hope, and a new beginning.

Build your team. Wear your shirts. Make an impact. 💙

Race Shirts
$25

Just want a tshirt! And we ar are happy to provide you with one. It will arrive shortly!

I just want to support
Pay what you can
Add a donation for The Exodus Group Foundation

$

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