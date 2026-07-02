The Great eXcape

👥 Group Registration

Bring your friends, family, coworkers, running club, or organization and make an even greater impact together!

The Group Registration is perfect for teams of four or more who want to support The Exodus Group Foundation while enjoying a fun and meaningful experience. Whether you're walking, running, or cheering each other on, every member of your team helps raise awareness and funds for individuals rebuilding their lives after leaving high-control religions.

Group Registration Includes:

Registration for each team member

Official Great eXcape race T-shirt for each participant

Virtual Race bib for each participant

Eligibility for team recognition and race-day awards

The opportunity to have the bragging rights for winning your group!

Together, your team isn't just crossing the finish line—you are helping someone take their first steps toward healing, hope, and a new beginning.

Build your team. Wear your shirts. Make an impact. 💙