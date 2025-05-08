The Freedom Center, Inc

Donation

Donation

The Freedom Center is a faith-based non-profit offering mental health and suicide prevention services. No one is ever turned away from services based on their ability to pay, and no one ever pays more than they can afford for services. We also have an in-house worship & prayer room that exists to cultivate an environment of prayer. Our overall mission here at The Freedom Center is to create opportunities for healing to all within our community. By pledging or donating today ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has access to the care they need to find true healing.