The Freedom Center, Inc
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The Freedom Center, Inc

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The Freedom Center, Inc

Our mission

The Freedom Center provides opportunity for healing through affordable, accessible therapy, suicide prevention services, and a prayer room to find rest in Jesus. Check out our website for more info! thefreedomcenter.org
Events
Events
QPR Training Class
Event
QPR Training Class
May 8 - Nov 12 | 7 dates & times
419 East St, Top Floor, Madison, IN 47250, USA
Get your tickets
2nd Annual Golf Scramble
Event
2nd Annual Golf Scramble
Sep 12, 11:30 - 5:30 PM EDT
2136 Michigan Rd, Madison, IN 47250, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Shop
Apparel Fundraiser
Below are all items we have in stock. Not all sizes are guaranteed. After you submit your order, we will contact you to verify we have your size and the best time for pick up. :) If you would like to verify your size is in our inventory before purchasing, you can email Emily at [email protected]
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Donation
Donation
Donation
The Freedom Center is a faith-based non-profit offering mental health and suicide prevention services. No one is ever turned away from services based on their ability to pay, and no one ever pays more than they can afford for services. We also have an in-house worship & prayer room that exists to cultivate an environment of prayer. Our overall mission here at The Freedom Center is to create opportunities for healing to all within our community. By pledging or donating today ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has access to the care they need to find true healing.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.thefreedomcenter.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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