The Love & Soul Experience
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The Love & Soul Experience

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The Love & Soul Experience

Our mission

The Love & Soul Experience creates inclusive spaces where families celebrate creativity and connection. Through festivals and live music, we uplift businesses, promote financial empowerment, and strengthen communities rooted in love.
Events
Events
2026 Love & Soul Family Festival
Event
2026 Love & Soul Family Festival
Jun 6, 10:00 AM - Jun 7, 10:00 AM EDT
200 Tanger Outlets Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Love & Soul Family Festival Sponsorship
Event
2026 Love & Soul Family Festival Sponsorship
Jun 6, 10:00 AM - Jun 7, 10:00 AM EDT
200 Tanger Outlets Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.theloveandsoulexperience.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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