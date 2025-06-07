The Love & Soul Experience
Subscribe
The Love & Soul Experience
Our mission
The Love & Soul Experience creates inclusive spaces where families celebrate creativity and connection. Through festivals and live music, we uplift businesses, promote financial empowerment, and strengthen communities rooted in love.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 Love & Soul Family Festival
Jun 6, 10:00 AM - Jun 7, 10:00 AM EDT
200 Tanger Outlets Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Love & Soul Family Festival Sponsorship
Jun 6, 10:00 AM - Jun 7, 10:00 AM EDT
200 Tanger Outlets Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.theloveandsoulexperience.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by