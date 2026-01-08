2026 Love & Soul Family Festival

This option is for all food trucks, trailers, and table/tent food vendors who are selling cooked or cooked meals, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages. Table tents must not exceed 10x10 space. Truck & Trailer sizes 10x20 or 10x30 are covered. Additional 10x10 and truck/trailer space is available for purchase.



Please remember that the vendor application process is not complete without payment. Spots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of 2 to 3 vendors per business type. If more applications are received than available spots, we will accept vendors based on their application order and refund those not selected.



***ATTENTION ALL FOOD VENDORS: THE SALE OF BOTTLED WATER IS PROHIBITED AT THIS YEAR'S FESTIVAL. ALL SALES OF BOTTLED WATER WILL BE HANDLED BY THE FESTIVAL AND CAN ONLY BE PURCHASED AT THE FESTIVAL TENT.



Thank you for your generous contribution. All vendor payments are non-refundable