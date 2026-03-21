The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast
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The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast

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The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast

Our mission

The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast empowers low-income women with children and single female seniors by providing housing and support services, fostering personal growth, and building a supportive community to combat poverty and homelessness.
Past events
Past events
A Weekend of Giving - Housing Sustainability Tours / Sammy's Landing- Port St. Lucie, FL
Event
A Weekend of Giving - Housing Sustainability Tours / Sammy's Landing- Port St. Lucie, FL
Mar 21 - Apr 11 | 2 dates & times
862 SW Koler Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, USA
A Weekend of Giving-Housing Sustainability Tours- Butterfly Gardens, Martin County, FL
Event
A Weekend of Giving-Housing Sustainability Tours- Butterfly Gardens, Martin County, FL
Mar 21 - Apr 11 | 2 dates & times
4434 SE Cleckley St, Stuart, FL 34997, USA
A Weekend of Giving - Housing Sustainability Tours / Sammy's Landing- Port St. Lucie, FL
Event
A Weekend of Giving - Housing Sustainability Tours / Sammy's Landing- Port St. Lucie, FL
Oct 18 - Dec 14 | 6 dates & times
862 SW Koler Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, USA
M.I.S.S. INC. 13TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Custom
M.I.S.S. INC. 13TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Dec 6, 7:00 - 3:00 PM EST
4302 Gator Trace Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34982, USA
M.I.S.S. CASINO CRUISE 2025
Event
M.I.S.S. CASINO CRUISE 2025
Sep 27, 7:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
180 Christopher Columbus Dr, Port Canaveral, FL 32920, USA
More ways to support us
Support The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast this Giving Tuesday!
Donation
Support The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast this Giving Tuesday!
Support The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast this Giving Tuesday!Your contribution empowers low-income women with children and single female seniors in the Treasure Coast community. By participating, you're helping to provide housing and support services. Join us in creating opportunities for those facing challenges such as poverty and homelessness. Together, we can foster a nurturing environment for personal growth and self-confidence.Provide resources that enhance the quality of lifeSupport educational initiatives and mentorship programsBuild a more supportive and empowered communityYour support makes this possible. Thank you for being a part of the M.I.S.S. mission.
Donate today
Donate to Change Lives on the Treasure Coast
Donation
Donate to Change Lives on the Treasure Coast
OUR MISSIONM.I.S.S. Inc. of the Treasure Coast is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe, decent, and affordable housing for homeless and low-income women with children, as well as single female seniors living below the federal poverty line.We believe no family should go hungry and no woman should be without a place to call home. Each year, we serve approximately 115 individuals by providing housing paired with supportive services that promote dignity, stability, and empowerment.We aim to establish a partnership and lifeline to provide essential services to M.I.S.S. Inc.'s single women with children and single female seniors. Your heartfelt support will help M.I.S.S. continue to uplift people and communities that are often forgotten.
Donate today
LIGHT IT UP FOR THE M.I.S.S. FUND- Housing women and children of the Treasure Coast.
Donation
LIGHT IT UP FOR THE M.I.S.S. FUND- Housing women and children of the Treasure Coast.
🌟 Help M.I.S.S. keep the lights on for women and children of the Treasure Coast. 🌟At M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.OUR MISSIONM.I.S.S., Inc. of the Treasure Coast is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe, decent, and affordable housing for homeless and low-income women with children, as well as single female seniors living below the federal poverty line.We believe no family should go hungry and no woman should be without a place to call home. Each year, we serve approximately 115 individuals, offering housing paired with supportive services that promote dignity, stability, and empowerment.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.missinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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