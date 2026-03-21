The M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast

Donation

LIGHT IT UP FOR THE M.I.S.S. FUND- Housing women and children of the Treasure Coast.

🌟 Help M.I.S.S. keep the lights on for women and children of the Treasure Coast. 🌟At M.I.S.S. Inc. of Treasure Coast, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.OUR MISSIONM.I.S.S., Inc. of the Treasure Coast is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe, decent, and affordable housing for homeless and low-income women with children, as well as single female seniors living below the federal poverty line.We believe no family should go hungry and no woman should be without a place to call home. Each year, we serve approximately 115 individuals, offering housing paired with supportive services that promote dignity, stability, and empowerment.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.