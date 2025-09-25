M.I.S.S. INC. 13TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

4302 Gator Trace Dr

Fort Pierce, FL 34982, USA

HOLE SPONSORSHIP item
HOLE SPONSORSHIP
$100

  Signage / Banner Placed on A Hole - Outside on Event Day.

  Advertising Specialties Provided / Placed in Golfer’s “Goodie Bag”

Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$600
  • Signage / Banner Placed on A Hole - Outside on Event Day
  • Advertising Specialties Provided / Placed in Golfer’s “Goodie Bag”
  • Press Release -Announcing “Sponsorship”
Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$1,250
Signage / Banner Placed on A Hole - Outside on Event Day

Advertising Specialties Provided / Placed in Golfer’s “Goodie Bag”

Press Release -Announcing “Sponsorship”

Your Company's Name placed on M.I.S.S. Facebook Page

Recognition M.I.S.S. Golf Event Program

Includes (1) Foursome in Golf Tournament

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
Signage / Banner Placed on A Hole - Outside on Event Day

Advertising Specialties Provided / Placed in Golfer’s “Goodie Bag”

Press Release -Announcing “Sponsorship”

Your Company's Name placed on M.I.S.S. Facebook Page

Recognition in M.I.S.S. Golf Event Program

Includes (2) Foursomes in Golf Tournament

Ruby Sponsorship item
Ruby Sponsorship
$2,000
Signage / Banner Placed on A Hole - Outside on Event Day

Advertising Specialties Provided / Placed in Golfer’s “Goodie Bag”

Press Release -Announcing “Sponsorship”

Your Company's Name placed on M.I.S.S. Facebook Page

Recognition in M.I.S.S. Golf Event Program

Named Golf Tournament Sponsor in All Public Signage and Advertising.

Vendor Space Available (Must provide Table and Tent Chairs)

Ruby Sponsor / Golf Tournament Award Recognition

Includes (3) Foursomes in Golf Tournament

Golfer's Registration item
Golfer's Registration
$125

$ 125.00 Per Player


Golf Foursome Registration item
Golf Foursome Registration
$400
$ 400.00 Per Foursome

