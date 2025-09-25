M.I.S.S. INC. 13TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Signage / Banner Placed on A Hole - Outside on Event Day.
Advertising Specialties Provided / Placed in Golfer’s “Goodie Bag”
Press Release -Announcing “Sponsorship”
Your Company's Name placed on M.I.S.S. Facebook Page
Recognition M.I.S.S. Golf Event Program
Includes (1) Foursome in Golf Tournament
Press Release -Announcing “Sponsorship”
Your Company's Name placed on M.I.S.S. Facebook Page
Recognition in M.I.S.S. Golf Event Program
Includes (2) Foursomes in Golf Tournament
Press Release -Announcing “Sponsorship”
Your Company's Name placed on M.I.S.S. Facebook Page
Recognition in M.I.S.S. Golf Event Program
Named Golf Tournament Sponsor in All Public Signage and Advertising.
Vendor Space Available (Must provide Table and Tent Chairs)
Ruby Sponsor / Golf Tournament Award Recognition
Includes (3) Foursomes in Golf Tournament
$ 125.00 Per Player
$ 400.00 Per Foursome
