The P.O.W.E.R Of Play Foundation
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The P.O.W.E.R Of Play Foundation

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The P.O.W.E.R Of Play Foundation

Our mission

The P.O.W.E.R Of Play Foundation empowers local children through scholarships, enriching programs, youth sports, and after-school care, ensuring every child has a safe, nurturing environment to grow and thrive.
Past events
Past events
The Ricky Proehl Charity Golf Classic
Event
The Ricky Proehl Charity Golf Classic
Jun 9, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1000 Club Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407, USA
Blue Jeans & Bourbon Event
Event
Blue Jeans & Bourbon Event
Jun 8, 6:30 - 9:30 AM EDT
Proehlific Park - Family Sports Complex and Fitness Center, 4517 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410, USA

Our website

https://proehlificpark.com/blog/128627/our-foundation

Contact information

[email protected]
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