The P.O.W.E.R Of Play Foundation empowers local children through scholarships, enriching programs, youth sports, and after-school care, ensuring every child has a safe, nurturing environment to grow and thrive.
Past events
Past events
Event
The Ricky Proehl Charity Golf Classic
Jun 9, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1000 Club Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407, USA
Event
Blue Jeans & Bourbon Event
Jun 8, 6:30 - 9:30 AM EDT
Proehlific Park - Family Sports Complex and Fitness Center, 4517 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410, USA