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Shop The Princess Program STEM

The Princess Program STEM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to increase accessibility to and engagement of STEM education, specifically by empowering young girls with the tools they need to confidently succeed in male-dominated STEM fields. The two primary goals are building enthusiasm and improving accessibility of STEM education, which we accomplish by providing free resources to parents and educators, facilitating STEM activities in our communities, and sharing princess play and fairytale-themed STEM stories. Shop some of our STEM-tastic resources, with proceeds supporting The Princess Program STEM!