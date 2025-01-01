Is your business looking for a way to positively impact the local community? Look no further! Through The Princess Program STEM's "Sponsor a School" program, you can help bring fun, engaging, and lasting STEM education to Pre-K, Kindergarden, and 1st grade students in your local community. What does "Sponsoring a Classroom or School" provide? A signed paperback copy of Princess Elsie Builds a Castle for every student to take home In-classroom STEM presentation and activity facilitated by a Princess Program STEM Princess All materials necessary to complete the STEM activity An assortment of STEM coloring and activity pages for each student to bring home and free access to dozens of activities online A copy of Princess Elsie Builds a Castle donated to the school libraryBenefits to you: Company Logo included on bookmarks with each book Inclusion of your organization's coupons or flyers with each book, if desired Recognition on The Princess Program STEM's website and inclusions in monthly e-mail newslettersThe cost to sponsor a classroom is $350 and provides approximately $700 in value to the class and school! The cost to sponsor a school is $1,000 and covers all sections of a classrom in a single grade, or all grades Pre-K through 1st grade in schools with only single classrooms. Help build a lifelong sense of curiosity for young innovators in the community so together we can all build a better future for all! Princess Elsie Builds a Castle Synopsis: When a fierce dragon destroys her family's castle, brave and resourceful Princess Elsie teams up with her clever fairy god engineer to rebuild it. Together, they challenge stereotypes and embark on a journey through the magical world of engineering, discovering the power of creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork. Perfect for young readers aged 4-6, this beautifully illustrated story not only captivates with its charming narrative and vibrant images but also introduces fundamental concepts of the engineering design process. Kids will be inspired by Princess Elsie's determination and ingenuity as she asks questions, researches, plans, and builds a castle that's stronger and more beautiful than ever.FAQ:Is this just for girls?No! Our STEM activities and stories are for all! Yes, it uses fairytale concepts and princesses that are often traditionally girly, but the core problem solving, critical thinking, and curiosity fostered through our activities and curricula are impactful and engaging for all! Plus, shattering stereotypes and unconscious bias in what it means to "look like" an engineer or scientists requires all of us to see more women in STEM fields, not just the young girls! And for any of the kids who are anti-princess, there's dragons, robots, and other characters to get excited about!Who are the STEM Princesses?Our STEM Princesses are STEM professionals and students who are excited and trained to facilitate our STEM educational programming and who have collectiely faciliatated STEM educational activities for thousands of future innovators! They come from all STEM backgrounds - from space engineering to cybersecurity to organic chemistry and biological research. We will match each school with a local STEM Princess based on mutual availability. All of our volunteer princesses are subject to background checks as requested by the host organizations. This sounds great, how else can I support The Princess Program STEM?We'd love to discuss opportunities to collaborate! We have partnered with a number of other organizations and non-profits to provide STEM activity kits, facilitate STEM activities, donate educational materials, and empower parents through curated programming to meet the organization's needs. If you want to celebrate National STEM Day at your business, provide engaging and educational events for your organization's families, incorporate STEM education into your organization's mission, or think outside the box, shoot our President an e-mail at [email protected]
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