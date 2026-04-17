The Princess Program STEM

Hosted by

The Princess Program STEM

About this event

Passport to STEM Careers: STEM Princess for a Day

9001 Mines Ave

Pico Rivera, CA 90660, USA

STEM Princess (General Admission - Child)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all 10 hands-on STEM activities and a swag bag.


Please make sure you have a free parent ticket selected as well.

STEM Queen (VIP Admission - Child)
$20

Priority sign-in and a signed STEM book and other goodies added to the swag bag.


Please make sure you have a free parent ticket selected as well.

Fairy God Engineer (General Admission - Parent/Guardian)
Free

Parents must be present to supervise their own children throughout the event and must hold a separate ticket to track attendance.

Add a donation for The Princess Program STEM

$

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