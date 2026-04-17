Passport to STEM Careers: STEM Princess for a Day

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all 10 hands-on STEM activities and a swag bag.
Please make sure you have a free parent ticket selected as well.
Priority sign-in and a signed STEM book and other goodies added to the swag bag.
Please make sure you have a free parent ticket selected as well.
Parents must be present to supervise their own children throughout the event and must hold a separate ticket to track attendance.
$
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