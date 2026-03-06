Tiger Boosters

Lakeview Golf & Country ClubGet ready to be part of something truly special at the 6th Annual Battle of the Boosters fundraising event. This exciting tradition brings our communities together for a great cause, all while celebrating the pride, teamwork, and spirit of our student-athletes.Every dollar raised goes directly toward equally supporting both the Ephrata and Quincy Booster Clubs, helping provide the resources, equipment, and opportunities our student athletic programs need to succeed. Your support makes a real difference—fueling the passion of young athletes and strengthening the future of our programs.Join us, bring your energy, and be part of a day that champions our students and our communities. Thank you for your continued support! Additional questions can be submitted to:[email protected]
or [email protected]