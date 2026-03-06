Tiger Boosters

Tiger Boosters

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Our mission

Tiger Boosters supports Ephrata High School athletics by raising funds for student-athlete programs through community events like Bingo Night and Silent Auctions, fostering school spirit and enhancing athletic opportunities for students.
Events
Events
Battle of the Boosters - Sponsorships
Event
Battle of the Boosters - Sponsorships
Jul 16, 8:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
19547 Golf Club Rd NW, Soap Lake, WA 98851, USA
Get your tickets
Battle of the Boosters - Admissions
Event
Battle of the Boosters - Admissions
Jul 16, 8:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
19547 Golf Club Rd NW, Soap Lake, WA 98851, USA
Get your tickets
Ephrata Summer Baseball
Custom
Ephrata Summer Baseball
May 1, 12:00 AM - Jul 31, 11:55 PM PDT
Ephrata, WA 98823, USA
Learn more
More ways to support us
Battle of the Boosters - Admissions
Event
Battle of the Boosters - Admissions
Lakeview Country ClubGet ready to be part of something truly special at the 6th Annual Battle of the Boosters fundraising event. This exciting tradition brings our communities together for a great cause, all while celebrating the pride, teamwork, and spirit of our student-athletes.Every dollar raised goes directly toward equally supporting both the Ephrata and Quincy Booster Clubs, helping provide the resources, equipment, and opportunities our student athletic programs need to succeed. Your support makes a real difference—fueling the passion of young athletes and strengthening the future of our programs.Join us, bring your energy, and be part of a day that champions our students and our communities. Thank you for your continued support! Additional questions can be submitted to:[email protected] or [email protected]
Get your tickets
Battle of the Boosters - Sponsorships
Event
Battle of the Boosters - Sponsorships
Lakeview Golf & Country ClubGet ready to be part of something truly special at the 6th Annual Battle of the Boosters fundraising event. This exciting tradition brings our communities together for a great cause, all while celebrating the pride, teamwork, and spirit of our student-athletes.Every dollar raised goes directly toward equally supporting both the Ephrata and Quincy Booster Clubs, helping provide the resources, equipment, and opportunities our student athletic programs need to succeed. Your support makes a real difference—fueling the passion of young athletes and strengthening the future of our programs.Join us, bring your energy, and be part of a day that champions our students and our communities. Thank you for your continued support! Additional questions can be submitted to:[email protected] or [email protected]
Get your tickets
Tiger Booster's - Memberships
Membership
Tiger Booster's - Memberships
View membership

Our website

https://www.ephratatigers.com/tiger-boosters/

Contact information

[email protected]
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