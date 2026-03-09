Tiger Boosters

Hosted by

Tiger Boosters

About this event

Battle of the Boosters - Sponsorships

19547 Golf Club Rd NW

Soap Lake, WA 98851, USA

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:

-(1) Team Membership (4 Golfers)

-Prominent Signage at buffet line

-Recognition on social medial & event flyers

-Opportunity to add to "Swag" bag

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:

-(1) Team Membership (4 Golfers)

-Prominent Signage on beverage carts

-Recognition on social medial & event flyers

-Company branded can koozie

-Opportunity to add to "Swag" bag

Cart Sponsor
$800

-Prominent Signage on each rented cart

-Recognition on social medial & event flyers

-Opportunity to add to "Swag" bag

Driving Range Sponsor
$750

-Prominent signage at Driving Range

-Recognition on social media & event flyer

-Opportunity to add to "swag" bag

Hole Sponsor
$350

-Opportunity to handout company materials and/or offer side games

-Company Name/Logo on hole sign

Swag Bag Sponsor
Free

-Sponsor company provided bags

-Recognition on social media & event flyers

-Opportunity to add to "swag" bag

Cash Donations
Pay what you can

-To be used for prizes and/or raffle items.

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