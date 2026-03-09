Battle of the Boosters - Sponsorships

About this event
Includes:
-(1) Team Membership (4 Golfers)
-Prominent Signage at buffet line
-Recognition on social medial & event flyers
-Opportunity to add to "Swag" bag
Includes:
-(1) Team Membership (4 Golfers)
-Prominent Signage on beverage carts
-Recognition on social medial & event flyers
-Company branded can koozie
-Opportunity to add to "Swag" bag
-Prominent Signage on each rented cart
-Recognition on social medial & event flyers
-Opportunity to add to "Swag" bag
-Prominent signage at Driving Range
-Recognition on social media & event flyer
-Opportunity to add to "swag" bag
-Opportunity to handout company materials and/or offer side games
-Company Name/Logo on hole sign
-Sponsor company provided bags
-Recognition on social media & event flyers
-Opportunity to add to "swag" bag
-To be used for prizes and/or raffle items.
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