Titus 2 Foundation empowers underserved high school students to become productive citizens through partnerships with families, schools, and communities, celebrating educators who inspire and support student success.
Past events
Past events
Event
5th Annual Educator Impact Awards Scholarship Gala
Aug 1, 6:30 - 10:30 PM CDT
9801 Natural Bridge Rd, St. Louis, MO 63134, USA
Event
"Do It For the Culture" Trivia Night
May 9, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
3515 N Lindbergh Blvd, St Ann, MO 63074, USA
Raffle
Scholarship Gala Raffle
Jul 26, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
Event
4th Annual Educator Impact Awards Scholarship Gala