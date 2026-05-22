6th Annual Educator Impact Awards Scholarship Gala

About this event
General Admission youth ticket is for children ages 3-11 and includes a kid's meal.
10 left!
Choose this option if you want to donate/sponsor a table.
Logo placement on event materials, including invitations, signage, and promotional materials
Verbal acknowledgment during the event program
Recognition on our organization's website and social media platforms
Opportunity to display promotional materials or products at the event
3 reserved tables at the Gala (30 tickets)
Full-page ad in the program booklet (back cover)
Logo placement on event materials, signage, and promotional materials
Verbal acknowledgment during the event program
Recognition on our organization's website and social media platforms
Opportunity to display promotional materials or products at the event
2 reserved tables at the Gala (20 tickets)
Full-page ad in the program booklet (inside front cover)
Logo placement on event materials, ,
Verbal acknowledgment during the event program
Recognition on our organization's website and social media platforms
1 Reserved table (10 tickets)
Full-page ad in program booklet
Logo placement on event materials
Verbal acknowledgment during the event program
Recognition on our organization's website
5 complimentary tickets to the Gala
Full-page ad in program booklet
You’ll be the star as guests arrive.
Benefits include 5 complimentary tickets and 5 drink tickets, your company logo/name on the event website, identification as Red Carpet Sponsor on pre-event and day of signage, company logo on red carpet backdrop at the end and a half-page color ad in the event program.
Receive recognition while supporting an honoree
Benefits include 2 event tickets per sponsor, your company logo/name on the event website, identification as Award Sponsor on pre-event and day of signage, your company name announced as honoree receives their award and a 1/4 page color ad in the event program.
With this option you will receive a full-page color ad in our souvenir booklet. Deadline for submission of ads is July 15, 2026 at 11:59 pm.
With this option you will receive a full-page color ad in our souvenir booklet. Deadline for submission of ads is July 15, 2026 at 11:59 pm.
With this option you will receive a 1/4 page color ad in our souvenir booklet. Deadline for submission of ads is July 15, 2026 at 11:59 pm.
With this option you will receive a 1/8 page color ad in our souvenir booklet. Deadline for submission of ads is July 15, 2026 at 11:59 pm.
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