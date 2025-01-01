Triple Moon Equestrian

Membership

Join the Herd

This is the heart of how this place keeps going.When you join the herd, you become part of the daily care that holds everything together here. The horses, the other animals, the land, and the kids who come here to learn, grow, and find their place.There are constant, real costs behind this work. Feed, hay, vet care, repairs, supplies, and the ongoing needs of a space that is lived in and cared for every single day.We keep this work accessible to youth regardless of their financial situation or where they come from, which means we rely on people who believe in what we’re doing to help sustain it.Recurring support creates stability. It allows us to plan ahead, care for the animals responsibly, and continue offering this space without turning kids away.When you join the herd, you’re part of what makes all of that possible.