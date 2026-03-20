Triple Moon Equestrian

Offered by

Triple Moon Equestrian

About the memberships

Join the Herd

The Goofy Gelding Herd
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Zero self awareness. Maximum participation. 🤣 This level helps support the daily care of the horses, animals, and land, including the goofy geldings who make questionable choices but are deeply loved anyway.

The Mare Herd
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

The Mare Herd represents the quiet strength that keeps everything moving forward. This level helps provide consistent daily care for the horses and animals, from feed and hay to basic needs that happen every single day.

The Fiesty Pony Herd
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Small but absolutely in charge.

This level helps support the daily care of the horses, animals, and land, fueled by the same bold energy that says no, not today and means it.

The Human Herd Scholarship
$320

Renews monthly

One student, one month.


This level ensures that someone who needs this space gets to be part of it, fully supported.

Add a donation for Triple Moon Equestrian

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!