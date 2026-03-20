Join the Herd

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Zero self awareness. Maximum participation. 🤣 This level helps support the daily care of the horses, animals, and land, including the goofy geldings who make questionable choices but are deeply loved anyway.
Renews monthly
The Mare Herd represents the quiet strength that keeps everything moving forward. This level helps provide consistent daily care for the horses and animals, from feed and hay to basic needs that happen every single day.
Renews monthly
Small but absolutely in charge.
This level helps support the daily care of the horses, animals, and land, fueled by the same bold energy that says no, not today and means it.
Renews monthly
One student, one month.
This level ensures that someone who needs this space gets to be part of it, fully supported.
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