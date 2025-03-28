Troy Arts Council
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Troy Arts Council

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Troy Arts Council

Our mission

The Troy Arts Council enriches the community through diverse arts programming, fostering creativity and cultural engagement. They support local artists and provide educational opportunities in the arts, making the arts accessible to all.
Events
Events
Amaro Dubois
Event
Amaro Dubois
Aug 23, 4:00 - 5:30 PM CDT
300 E Walnut St, Troy, AL 36081, USA
Get your tickets
Bonded: A Tribute to the Music of James Bond
Event
Bonded: A Tribute to the Music of James Bond
Sep 18, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
601 University Ave, Troy, AL 36082, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Troy Arts Council - 2026 Discounted Mid-Season Memberships
Membership
Troy Arts Council - 2026 Discounted Mid-Season Memberships
An important component of the financial support the Troy Arts Council receives to insure current and future activities comes from business and individual contributions. These contributions are recognized through listings in the individual event programs. Various levels of contributions are available.
View membership
Support Community Theater
Donation
Support Community Theater
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Donate to the TAC Scholarship Fund
Donation
Donate to the TAC Scholarship Fund
Support the Next Generation of ArtistsThe Troy Arts Council is proud to support young artists in our community through our annual scholarship program. Each year, we award the Jean Lake Memorial Scholarship to a graduating senior from Pike County who demonstrates exceptional artistic talent, as showcased through their portfolio at TroyFest.With your support, we can do even more.Your donation to the Troy Arts Council Scholarship Fund will help us expand our program and provide more scholarships to deserving students who are pursuing their passion for the arts. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible.Invest in the future of the arts—give today and help us support the creative leaders of tomorrow.
Donate today

Our website

https://troyartscouncil.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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