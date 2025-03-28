Donation

Donate to the TAC Scholarship Fund

Support the Next Generation of ArtistsThe Troy Arts Council is proud to support young artists in our community through our annual scholarship program. Each year, we award the Jean Lake Memorial Scholarship to a graduating senior from Pike County who demonstrates exceptional artistic talent, as showcased through their portfolio at TroyFest.With your support, we can do even more.Your donation to the Troy Arts Council Scholarship Fund will help us expand our program and provide more scholarships to deserving students who are pursuing their passion for the arts. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible.Invest in the future of the arts—give today and help us support the creative leaders of tomorrow.