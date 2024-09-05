Troy Arts Council - 2026 Memberships

One ticket for every ticketed event in the 2026 season.

Akropolis - January 29

Henry Terry - February 8

Art in Motion: Troy University Dance Performance - February 26 - March 1

Something Rotten! : Troy University Musical - April 10-12 & 16-18

Amaro Dubois - August 23

Bonded: A Tribute to the Music of James Bond - September 17

Shelia Jackson & Friends Christmas Concert - December 4