About the memberships

Troy Arts Council - 2026 Memberships

Supporter -1 Season Ticket
$100

Valid for one year

One ticket for every ticketed event in the 2026 season.

Akropolis - January 29

Henry Terry - February 8

Art in Motion: Troy University Dance Performance - February 26 - March 1

Something Rotten! : Troy University Musical - April 10-12 & 16-18

Amaro Dubois - August 23

Bonded: A Tribute to the Music of James Bond - September 17

Shelia Jackson & Friends Christmas Concert - December 4

Patron - 2 Season Tickets
$150

Valid for one year

Two tickets for every ticketed event in the 2026 season.

Grand Patron - 3 Season Tickets
$200

Valid for one year

Three tickets for every ticketed event in the 2026 season.

Promoter - 4 Season Tickets
$275

Valid for one year

Four tickets for every ticketed event in the 2026 season.

Benefactor - 5 Season Tickets
$375

Valid for one year

Five tickets for every ticketed event in the 2026 season.

Grand Benefactor - 6 Season Tickets
$450

Valid for one year

Six tickets for every ticketed event in the 2026 season.

TAC Patron + Pioneer Museum of Alabama Family Membership
$210

Valid for one year

Purchase a TAC Patron-level membership (2 season tickets) and add a family membership to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama for $60. Museum members receive free admission to the Pioneer Museum all year long, including special events: "Thunder on the Three Notch", "Pioneer Days", "Ole Time Christmas".

TAC Grand Patron + Pioneer Museum Family Membership
$260

Valid for one year

Purchase a TAC Grand Patron-level membership (3 season tickets) and add a family membership to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama for $60. Museum members receive free admission to the Pioneer Museum all year long, including special events: "Thunder on the Three Notch", "Pioneer Days", "Ole Time Christmas".

