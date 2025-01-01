United States Senior Soccer Division Inc
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Our mission
The United States Senior Soccer Division promotes adult amateur soccer, fostering competition and community engagement through regional tournaments and events, empowering players of all ages to enjoy the sport and connect with others.
Events
Events
Event
USASA Region 1 Cup Tournament in Horsham, PA
Jun 6, 8:00 AM - Jun 7, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA 19454, USA
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Our website
https://usadultsoccer.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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