United States Senior Soccer Division Inc

United States Senior Soccer Division Inc

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Our mission

The United States Senior Soccer Division promotes adult amateur soccer, fostering competition and community engagement through regional tournaments and events, empowering players of all ages to enjoy the sport and connect with others.
Events
Events
USASA Region 1 Cup Tournament in Horsham, PA
Event
USASA Region 1 Cup Tournament in Horsham, PA
Jun 6, 8:00 AM - Jun 7, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA 19454, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://usadultsoccer.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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