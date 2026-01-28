USASA Region 1 Cup Tournament in Horsham, PA

USASA Amateur Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:

Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026

Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026

Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026

Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)