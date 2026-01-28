USASA Region 1 Cup Tournament in Horsham, PA

About this event
USASA Amateur Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:
Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026
Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026
Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026
Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)
All games will be played on June 6 & 7, 2026.
The Semi-Final and Final matches will be played on June 7, 2026.
USASA Werner Fricker Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:
Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026
Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026
Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026
Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)
All games will be played on June 6 & 7, 2026.
The Semi-Final and Final matches will be played on June 7, 2026.
USASA O-30 Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:
Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026
Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026
Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026
Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)
USASA O-40 Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:
Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026
Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026
Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026
Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)
USASA O-50 Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:
Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026
Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026
Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026
Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)
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