United States Senior Soccer Division Inc

Hosted by

United States Senior Soccer Division Inc

About this event

USASA Region 1 Cup Tournament in Horsham, PA

1 Lower State Rd

North Wales, PA 19454, USA

USASA Men's Region I Amateur Cup
$250

USASA Amateur Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:

Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026

Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026

Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026

Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)

USASA Women's Region I Amateur Cup
$350

All games will be played on June 6 & 7, 2026.

The Semi-Final and Final matches will be played on June 7, 2026.

USASA Werner Fricker Cup
$250

USASA Werner Fricker Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:

Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026

Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026

Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026

Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)

USASA Region 1 Men’s U‑23 Gus Xikis Memorial Tournament
$495

All games will be played on June 6 & 7, 2026.

The Semi-Final and Final matches will be played on June 7, 2026.

USASA Region 1 O‑30 Regional Cup
$250

USASA O-30 Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:

Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026

Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026

Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026

Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)

USASA Region 1 O‑40 Regional Cup
$250

USASA O-40 Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:

Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026

Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026

Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026

Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)

USASA Region 1 O‑50 Regional Cup
$250

USASA O-50 Cup Play-in will be played in to the final will be played during the following windows:

Round of 16 - March 23 - March 29, 2026

Round of 8 - April 20 - April 26, 2026

Semi-Finals - May 11 - May 17, 2026

Finals - June 6 & 7, 2026 (HORSHAM, PA)

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