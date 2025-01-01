Urban League of Greater Chattanooga
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Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

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Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

Our mission

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga empowers communities through education, workforce development, and economic mobility initiatives, striving for equity and opportunity for all residents in the region.
Events
Events
11th Annual Entrepreneur Power Luncheon
Event
11th Annual Entrepreneur Power Luncheon
Aug 20, 11:30 - 1:00 PM CDT
Two Carter St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Strengthen & Sustain Fund
Donation
Strengthen & Sustain Fund
$450 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Urban League of Greater Chattanooga's Memberships
Membership
Urban League of Greater Chattanooga's Memberships
Become a member of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and stand with a community working for economic equity, educational opportunity, and civil rights. Your membership helps fuel small business support, job training, and youth and adult education programs across our city.By joining, you add your voice and resources to efforts that promote economic self‑reliance and parity for underserved neighbors. Complete this form to select your membership level and stay connected to advocacy, events, and practical tools for lasting change.
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Our website

https://www.ulchatt.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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