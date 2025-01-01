Membership

Urban League of Greater Chattanooga's Memberships

Become a member of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and stand with a community working for economic equity, educational opportunity, and civil rights. Your membership helps fuel small business support, job training, and youth and adult education programs across our city.By joining, you add your voice and resources to efforts that promote economic self‑reliance and parity for underserved neighbors. Complete this form to select your membership level and stay connected to advocacy, events, and practical tools for lasting change.